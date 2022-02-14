Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

Latest News

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four