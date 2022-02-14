Applications being accepted for Vermont after-school grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials say applications are being accepted for grants to support after-school and summer programs.

The grants were announced this week by Republican. Gov. Phil Scott and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The new, $4.8 million grant program is for the summer of 2022 and 2023 and the 2022-2023 school year.

The application for grant funds are for a variety of organizations, including non-profits, municipalities, and licensed and regulated providers of school age childcare.

The grants are designed to reduce gaps in current summer and after school system by addressing affordability, increasing availability, building long-lasting partnerships to promote sustainability and piloting innovative approaches.

