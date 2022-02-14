Advertisement

Bennington County sheriff will not seek reelection

Sheriff Chad Schmidt will not seek reelection after nearly 14 years in office
Sheriff Chad Schmidt will not seek reelection after nearly 14 years in office
By Associated Press
Feb. 13, 2022
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Bennington County sheriff says he will not seek reelection after nearly 14 years in office.

The Bennington Banner reports that Sheriff Chad Schmidt said this week that at the end of this term he will have 28 years in law enforcement and nearly 14 years as sheriff. He says it’s time to pass the reins on to someone who can build on the department’s success.

Lt. Joel Howard says he will run for the position. Howard has been with the department since 2006, became a lieutenant in 2008 and previously served as town constable.

