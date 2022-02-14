Advertisement

Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

Burlington police say the shooting on Riverside Avenue happened around 9 p.m. Saturday
Burlington police say the shooting on Riverside Avenue happened around 9 p.m. Saturday(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue apartment.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They say no one was injured, but rounds struck exterior walls and traveled through a window, hitting interior walls, as well.

Children were in the home at the time.

Police say this is the Queen City’s first confirmed gun incident of the year.

