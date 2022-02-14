Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue apartment.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They say no one was injured, but rounds struck exterior walls and traveled through a window, hitting interior walls, as well.

Children were in the home at the time.

Police say this is the Queen City’s first confirmed gun incident of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.