Deadly snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks has one man dead.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office say it happened Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.
Deputies say they got a call about a person seriously hurt in a crash on Prospect Mountain Parkway in the Town of Lake George.
When officers responded, they say they found 60-year-old Thomas Mulson dead on the trail.
They say Mulson didn’t make a left hand turn and hit a boulder.
Other riders tried to save him, but couldn’t.
The crash is still under investigation.
