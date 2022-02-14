Deadly snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks has one man dead.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office say it happened Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies say they got a call about a person seriously hurt in a crash on Prospect Mountain Parkway in the Town of Lake George.

When officers responded, they say they found 60-year-old Thomas Mulson dead on the trail.

They say Mulson didn’t make a left hand turn and hit a boulder.

Other riders tried to save him, but couldn’t.

The crash is still under investigation.

