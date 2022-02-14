Advertisement

Deadly snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks has one man dead.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office say it happened Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies say they got a call about a person seriously hurt in a crash on Prospect Mountain Parkway in the Town of Lake George.

When officers responded, they say they found 60-year-old Thomas Mulson dead on the trail.

They say Mulson didn’t make a left hand turn and hit a boulder.

Other riders tried to save him, but couldn’t.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-k teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes
Burlington police say the shooting on Riverside Avenue happened around 9 p.m. Saturday
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

Latest News

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Renovations begin at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Megan Nick
Shelburne native wins bronze
Megan Nick gets bronze in Women’s Freestyle Skiing Aerials early Monday morning.
Shelburne native wins bronze
FILE photo.
Trail groomer gets hit by empty snowmobile