Enfield duplex destroyed by fire

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - A huge response in Enfield, New Hampshire, where a residential house fire brought out departments from several neighboring towns.

Flames shot through the roof of the duplex on Wells Street in Enfield as firefighters worked to position a ladder truck near the structure.

A police officer on routine patrol was the first to report the incident.

“Police officer saw the fire on patrol, stopped, checked it out, made the call, got people coming,” Enfield Fire Chief Phil Neily said.

The owner of the building tells us of the two units that burned, one was not currently rented and the tenant in the other was not home when the fire broke out.

Plumes of smoke from the 1800s structure billowed into the air as firefighters doused the building with water.

Windy conditions were an initial concern for neighboring homes.

“We want to make sure that if the fire is pushing in that direction, one house to the left of this one was evacuated just as a caution,” Neily said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the blaze.

“We are fortunate it is not super cold at this point. We are in good shape for water supply. We were able to get it off a hydrant system here in the town,” Neily said.

Firefighters say because of the home’s balloon construction, an interior attack was not possible. The house is considered a total loss.

