Advertisement

Enfield duplex destroyed by fire

A duplex in Enfield, New Hampshire, was destroyed by fire on Monday.
A duplex in Enfield, New Hampshire, was destroyed by fire on Monday.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - A huge response in Enfield, New Hampshire, where a residential house fire brought out departments from several neighboring towns.

Flames shot through the roof of the duplex on Wells Street in Enfield as firefighters worked to position a ladder truck near the structure.

A police officer on routine patrol was the first to report the incident.

“Police officer saw the fire on patrol, stopped, checked it out, made the call, got people coming,” Enfield Fire Chief Phil Neily said.

The owner of the building tells us of the two units that burned, one was not currently rented and the tenant in the other was not home when the fire broke out.

Plumes of smoke from the 1800s structure billowed into the air as firefighters doused the building with water.

Windy conditions were an initial concern for neighboring homes.

“We want to make sure that if the fire is pushing in that direction, one house to the left of this one was evacuated just as a caution,” Neily said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the blaze.

“We are fortunate it is not super cold at this point. We are in good shape for water supply. We were able to get it off a hydrant system here in the town,” Neily said.

Firefighters say because of the home’s balloon construction, an interior attack was not possible. The house is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes

Latest News

sdf
Vt. lawmakers consider bills on police accountability, oversight
There's a new push in Montpelier to rein in police and hold them more accountable for their...
Vt. lawmakers consider bills on police accountability, oversight
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises
MM
Valentine's Day bandit strikes again in Montpelier
MM
How the state is working to help families