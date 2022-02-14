Advertisement

Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.

The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.

Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “violent insurrection." (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-k teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes
Burlington police say the shooting on Riverside Avenue happened around 9 p.m. Saturday
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

Latest News

Eminem kneels down during the halftime performance at the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game...
Eminem takes a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Renovations begin at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Megan Nick
Shelburne native wins bronze
Megan Nick gets bronze in Women’s Freestyle Skiing Aerials early Monday morning.
Shelburne native wins bronze
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Russian diplomat urges more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions