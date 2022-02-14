Advertisement

Governor taps Laroche to fill vacant House seat

Wayne Laroche-File photo
Wayne Laroche-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a replacement for a Franklin County state representative who recently resigned.

Wayne Laroche of Franklin will fill the seat left by Republican Paul Martin.

Laroche was the former Fish and Wildlife commissioner under the Douglas administration for eight years.

After leaving state government, he worked as a staff scientist for Lake Champlain International. Most recently, he was director of the Bureau of Wildlife Management at the Pennsylvania Game Commission, before retiring in 2018.

“It will be an honor to serve the people of my district and the State of Vermont once again, and I’m looking forward to doing so in this new capacity,” Laroche said in a statement.

Laroche was on the list of candidates chosen by the local Republican committee to replace Martin that was sent to the governor.

Martin told state officials last week he was resigning to focus on his real estate company.

