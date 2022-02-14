Hassan seeks review into misleading student loan claims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is calling for an investigation into whether some student loan providers mislead millions of borrowers about their rights if they declare bankruptcy.

The New Hampshire Democrat announced Saturday that she’s signed onto a letter with her Senate colleagues seeking a review by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Hassan said a recent report from the nonprofit Student Borrower Protection Center suggests providers of “non-qualified” loans may have misled millions of borrowers about the bankruptcy process.

The senators’ letter urges the CFPB to review the center’s findings and take appropriate action against lenders who aren’t being transparent with borrowers.

