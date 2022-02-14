Advertisement

Hassan seeks review into misleading student loan claims

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is calling for an investigation into whether some student loan...
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is calling for an investigation into whether some student loan providers mislead millions of borrowers about their rights if they declare bankruptcy. - File photo(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is calling for an investigation into whether some student loan providers mislead millions of borrowers about their rights if they declare bankruptcy.

The New Hampshire Democrat announced Saturday that she’s signed onto a letter with her Senate colleagues seeking a review by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Hassan said a recent report from the nonprofit Student Borrower Protection Center suggests providers of “non-qualified” loans may have misled millions of borrowers about the bankruptcy process.

The senators’ letter urges the CFPB to review the center’s findings and take appropriate action against lenders who aren’t being transparent with borrowers.

