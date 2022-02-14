Advertisement

Investigation into alleged racial slurs at basketball game wrapping up

The investigation into racial slurs at a JV girls basketball game between Enosburg and...
The investigation into racial slurs at a JV girls basketball game between Enosburg and Middlebury is coming to an end.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Feb. 14, 2022
ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The investigation into racial slurs at a JV girls basketball game between Enosburg and Middlebury is coming to an end.

Last week, an opposing player reported hearing slurs coming from Enosburg spectators.

Then last Friday, the Enosburg principal repeated the slurs over the intercom-- he says in an attempt to teach kids those kinds of words shouldn’t be used. He is suspended.

Now, the school says the investigation is wrapping up and they’re meeting Tuesday with community members and students to determine how to move forward.

