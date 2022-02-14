Investigation into alleged racial slurs at basketball game wrapping up

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The investigation into racial slurs at a JV girls basketball game between Enosburg and Middlebury is coming to an end.

Last week, an opposing player reported hearing slurs coming from Enosburg spectators.

Then last Friday, the Enosburg principal repeated the slurs over the intercom-- he says in an attempt to teach kids those kinds of words shouldn’t be used. He is suspended.

Now, the school says the investigation is wrapping up and they’re meeting Tuesday with community members and students to determine how to move forward.

Related Stories:

Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language

Student fans tossed following JV basketball game over alleged racist comments

Alleged racial slurs keep fans out of Enosburg basketball game

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.