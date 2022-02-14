Advertisement

Last minute grabs this Valentine’s Day

Monday is Valentine’s Day but don’t worry there’s still time to grab something special last minute.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is Valentine's Day but don't worry there's still time to grab something special last minute.

Flowers are the staple, paired with chocolates. And while these are easy to get, there are plenty of fresh options as well if you stop on your way home.

Healthy Living recommends lotions, candles, or even body washes as a safe bet for folks looking to steer clear of the food route or want to compliment a box of chocolates.

But they recommend going with something simple.

“My love language is absolutely food and wine, so you are absolutely going to see some of those, but of course just the things that make me happy and the things that make those around me happy,” said Sammy Castonguay with Healthy Living.

Click the video above to see the full interview with Castonguay.

