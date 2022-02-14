MiVT: Daily Chocolate

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - In Vermont’s tiniest city, you can find an even tinier chocolate shop that’s “choc”-full of tasty treats.

Daily Chocolate has been a Vergennes sweet spot for the past 14 years, but owner Dawn Wagner is the most recent chocolatier to make her mark on the sugary store.

“It was important to start thinking about our future and where we might want to end up,” Wagner said. “So, my husband and I and [our] kids moved back up here.”

After a 20-year New York City stint in technical theater, they returned to Vergennes, where Wagner graduated high school. She went on to graduate from UVM.

“While going to school at UVM, I needed to get a job,” Wagner explained. “My first job was doing retail for Champlain Chocolates down on Church Street.”

Over her four years working at the landmark chocolate shop, she learned the art of making chocolates. So, when it came time to move back north, chocolate seemed like a logical pivot.

“I’ve always wanted a chocolate shop since those early days in Burlington, so I’d been thinking about that for years and thinking about opening one here in Vermont,” she said.

Daily Chocolate was already alive and well in Vergennes, and owned by friends. She began her venture by just getting a job working there. In December 2020, Wagner took over. After a full rebrand, the only visual representation left of the past Daily Chocolate is the sign out front.

Because of the size of the shop, they don’t have any large equipment to help with the manufacturing process. That’s why Wagner and her tiny team make dozens of chocolates by hand each and every day.

“That keeps things fresh. We’re making caramels 70 at a time,” she says. “They’re super fresh but we’re constantly doing it.”

They use local ingredients, like dairy and maple. Lately, their chocolates even include their own backyard honey.

And this time of year, they’re awfully busy.

“We have been basically prepping for Valentine’s Day since... I’m going to say December 26th,” laughed Wagner, who notes they’ve been slammed since November.

As they prepare for the onslaught of customers looking for sweet treats for their sweethearts, they’re just happy to be in a spot as delightful as their delicacies.

“We are a tiny shop, so we’re trying to be COVID-safe with just a few people in here, but we will have that line out the door, up the stairs and around the building,” Wagner said of the anticipated Valentine’s Day crowd.

“We love what we do,” she said. “We love our chocolates, we love to eat our chocolates, [and] we love to share our chocolates.”

