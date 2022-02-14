Advertisement

No suspects identified in Burlington apartment complex shooting

Police have still not identified any suspects in a shooting at a Burlington apartment complex.

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have still not identified any suspects in a shooting at a Burlington apartment complex.

It happened Saturday night in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue.

The shots were fired outside but bullets shattered windows and hit walls inside and outside an apartment with children inside.

No one was injured.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says the investigation is still in the early stages.

“We try to turn up what we can with whom we interact. There are people who are known to be associated with acts like this more frequently than other folks, to the extent that we can talk to those folks and see if they have any knowledge about these kinds of things. We’ll do that too,” Murad said.

This marks the first gunfire incident in Burlington this year.

Related Story:

Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

