North Country mourns loss of pre-k teacher

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh and Peru communities are mourning the loss of a pre-k teacher, 42-year-old Nichole Julian. Julian was one of two North Country residents killed in a three-car crash in Beekmantown on Friday.

“The number of lives she has touched is just outstanding,” shares Rebecca Coryea, a fellow pre-k teacher in the Peru Central School District. She says Nichole Julian was her children’s preschool teacher years ago, and she had the chance to work with her for the past three years.

“I structured so many things based on what I watched her do in her room. I picked her brain so many times, and I said, she came to work with us, and it was a dream come true. We were the dream team of pre-k together,” said Coryea.

She says Julian taught hundreds of pre-k students in her 20 years in the community and says Julian had a magical talent for getting young children to love learning.

“At Christmas time she came in with reindeer ears, and she had got red dot stickers, and she wanted to put them on every pre-k student, and we were going to be Rudolph all day,” said Coryea.

“You’ll see her singing down the hallway, holding a student’s hand, skipping, laughing, and I think that’s what’s going to be the hardest part for most of our staff,” said Scott Storms, the interim superintendent of the Peru Central School District.

He says Julian is remembered for being a devoted, compassionate, and generous educator beloved by all students, parents, and colleagues.

“Her students truly had joy every day when they were in the room with Nichole,” said Storms. He says starting Monday counselors will be rotating around the district all week, specifically the pre-kindergarten class, to support students and staff mourning this significant loss.

He says there will be a designated space available to anyone, students or teachers, who need to grieve.

“We’re able to bring in some really dedicated retried teachers in to support us, and they’re coming in to support other colleagues who might need a minute to gather their thoughts,” said Storms.

“She will forever be the best pre-k teacher that has ever walked the face of this Earth,” said Coryea.

New York State Police are still investigating the crash, and Channel 3 News has reached out for more information but hasn’t heard back.

Related Stories:

Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.