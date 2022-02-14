Officials seek opinion on Bennington police review board

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington task force is seeking opinions from the public about a recommendation for a Police Department review board in the southwestern Vermont community.

Bennington’s 10-member Safety and Equity Task Force released its recommendations to the Select Board last week for the creation of a police advisory review board.

The public comment period is now open and continues through March 7.

The recommendations call for a permanent board of five to seven members that would be appointed by the Select Board.

The members would serve three- or four-year terms that allow for rotating appointments. The goal of the board is “to improve and strengthen police community relations by creating an environment of trust and transparency.”

