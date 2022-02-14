Advertisement

Officials seek opinion on Bennington police review board

The goal of the board is “to improve and strengthen police community relations by creating an environment of trust and transparency"(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington task force is seeking opinions from the public about a recommendation for a Police Department review board in the southwestern Vermont community.

Bennington’s 10-member Safety and Equity Task Force released its recommendations to the Select Board last week for the creation of a police advisory review board.

The public comment period is now open and continues through March 7.

The recommendations call for a permanent board of five to seven members that would be appointed by the Select Board.

The members would serve three- or four-year terms that allow for rotating appointments. The goal of the board is “to improve and strengthen police community relations by creating an environment of trust and transparency.”

