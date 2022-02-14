Advertisement

Plattsburgh reopens search for city police chief

The city of Plattsburgh is reopening its search for a new police chief. - File photo
The city of Plattsburgh is reopening its search for a new police chief. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is reopening its search for a new police chief.

In a release on Monday, the mayor’s office said several candidates who applied during the last police chief search should not have been approved by the Clinton County Civil Service Office.

Since then, county guidance has changed, and based upon the new criteria, the mayor says he believes at least four candidates have applied and qualified for an open, competitive test.

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh Common Council votes against mayor’s pick for police chief

Plattsburgh mayor recommends Vt. trooper for city police chief

Plattsburgh narrows down finalists for city police chief

Mayor expects to name new Plattsburgh police chief soon

Plattsburgh begins search for new police chief

Plattsburgh mayor tries to move forward in wake of police chief shakeup

Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave

Plattsburgh Police chief added to excessive use-of-force lawsuit

Man suing city of Plattsburgh, 5 police officers for assault

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes

Latest News

The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products
sdfsdf
Vermont Foodbank distribution center to move temporarily
sdf
Enfield duplex destroyed by fire
sdf
15 years since Valentine's Day blizzard hit region