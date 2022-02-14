Plattsburgh reopens search for city police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is reopening its search for a new police chief.

In a release on Monday, the mayor’s office said several candidates who applied during the last police chief search should not have been approved by the Clinton County Civil Service Office.

Since then, county guidance has changed, and based upon the new criteria, the mayor says he believes at least four candidates have applied and qualified for an open, competitive test.

