Queen City hosts first ‘Super Soul’ party for homeless

Organizers offered hot kosher meals, clothes, and haircuts while the game played on a big screen
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington participated in its first ‘Super Soul’ Party Sunday.

Super Soul Party is a national organization that hosts Super Bowl viewing parties in all 50 states.

It’s a place for Vermonters experiencing homelessness to watch the game with other community members.

Chabad of Vermont partnered with the organization, and they spent the evening offering hot kosher meals, clothes, and haircuts while the game played on a big screen.

“Coming together with people who don’t have homes here in Burlington, with community members, and showing how we’re all one, we’re all the same, talking together and making connections, creating this unity,” said Draizy Junik of Chabad of Vermont.

Organizers say the event was set up for about 50 to 60 people.

