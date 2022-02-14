Registration opens soon for NH 4-H summer camp programs

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) - Registration is opening soon for weekly, overnight summer camp programs emphasizing outdoor skills for children ages 8-17 at Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin, New Hampshire.

The camp is operated by the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension 4-H in partnership with the state Fish and Game Department.

The sessions run from June 19 through Aug. 10 and focus on 4-H shooting sports, fishing, hunter education, becoming a junior conservation officer and other topics.

Registration opens at midnight on Feb. 17.

