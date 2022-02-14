Renewed effort to ban stock trades by members of Congress

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Should elected leaders be able to buy and sell stocks on Wall Street? That’s the question facing congressional leaders.

Positions in government can give lawmakers access to information that is behind closed doors to most Americans.

Following apparent violations in the early days of the pandemic, there’s a growing bipartisan push to ban buying and selling stocks on Capitol Hill.

A renewed discussion of transparency and trust in elected leaders.

In December, an insider investigation showed more than 50 members of Congress appeared to have violated the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Law, which increases financial reporting requirements for congressional lawmakers.

Congressman Peter Welch was a co-sponsor of that 2012 legislation and voted for it. But last year, Welch briefly violated the law. He was a week late in disclosing the sale of wife Margaret Cheney’s ExxonMobil stock, which she inherited.

Welch says it happened because of a delay in receiving the paperwork from Cheney’s financial adviser.

“I didn’t get notification of that so I was a few days late in filing it, and that’s the only time in 16 years that’s happened,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

The sale follows a 2020 investment in a German coronavirus testing company, an investment made by Welch’s advisers he says he didn’t know about.

Welch and his wife have since committed to not buying and owning individual stocks and they are in the process of selling their last one.

And he has since co-sponsored another bill banning trading for lawmakers and their senior staff but family members.

“If they don’t own individual stocks, then they’re not trading in them and insider information even if it existed and usually doesn’t, then it wouldn’t be relevant,” Welch said.

There are a number of bills on Capitol Hill right now that would ban stock trading for lawmakers.

Vermont congressional candidates all agree reform is needed.

“We continue to have our focus on serving Vermonters and serving Americans, not on personal profit,” said Molly Gray, Democrat for U.S. House.

“A household really needs to approach elected office ethically and this is an important step forward to make sure members of Congress do that,” said Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Democrat for U.S. House.

“I think it’s long overdue. I would certainly support this effort and I hope they tighten up the regulations,” said Becca Balint, Democrat for U.S. House.

Vermont Republicans agree and say a ban on stock trading is appropriate.

“A clear and easy way to delineate something that often can be a conflict of interest or has a very strong appearance of a conflict of interest,” said Paul Dame, the Vermont GOP chair.

That sentiment is growing on Capitol Hill where there is bipartisan support for banning stock trading for members of Congress. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on board after originally opposing the idea.

On the state level, there is no ban on stock trading for Vermont lawmakers and there isn’t one in the works either. But lawmakers are working to give the state’s ethics policies more teeth. Right now they’re trying to decide how an ethics policy would apply to each branch of government.

