Renovations begin at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Expect changes at a Bennington hospital starting Monday.

A renovation and expansion project is coming to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

Renal dialysis and medical infusion patients arriving for services will be required to use an alternative entrance, the S1 parking lot.

Several outpatient services will discharge patients at the same alternative location, including Medical-Surgical Units, the Intensive Care Unit, and Women’s and Children’s Services.

The renovation project requires that the current main entrance close to patient traffic at the end of March.

