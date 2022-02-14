Sen. Gillibrand endorses Hochul in New York governor’s race

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race.

It’s Hochul’s most the most high-profile endorsement as she looks to secure her party’s nomination and win the governorship in her own right.

She was initially expected to face a tough battle for the Democratic nomination. But months ahead of the June primary, Hochul has solidified her position as the front-runner, amassing campaign donations and endorsements.

She’s being challenged by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, and by New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams, the most progressive candidate in the race.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)