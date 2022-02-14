Advertisement

Sen. Gillibrand endorses Hochul in New York governor’s race

Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Gov. Kathy Hochul.(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race.

It’s Hochul’s most the most high-profile endorsement as she looks to secure her party’s nomination and win the governorship in her own right.

She was initially expected to face a tough battle for the Democratic nomination. But months ahead of the June primary, Hochul has solidified her position as the front-runner, amassing campaign donations and endorsements.

She’s being challenged by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, and by New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams, the most progressive candidate in the race.

