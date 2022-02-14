Shelburne native wins bronze
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Vermonter is taking an Olympic medal back to the Green Mountains.
Megan Nick gets bronze in Women’s Freestyle Skiing Aerials early Monday morning.
The 25-year-old gets her first medal in her first Olympics.
The Shelburne native spent more than 10 years at the Green Mountain Training Center working toward being a gymnast but tried out for aerial skiing and that changed her career.
