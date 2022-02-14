Sobriety checkpoints across Vermont for Super Bowl partiers

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Super Bowl is a popular drinking holiday, so Sunday night, there will be saturation patrols set up in every Vermont county.

Lt. Kevin Geno of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department tells Channel 3 officers usually make DUI arrests before the Super Bowl begins due to pregaming. He says counties can see anywhere from three to 10 impaired driving arrests on a Super Bowl Sunday.

“They can expect to see more blue lights, more enforcement. We do have targeted areas we’ll be in this afternoon and tonight, and we have them all lined up and all assigned to different people, and there’s several departments working with us, so I think they’ll see the coverage out there,” Geno said.

He says these targeted locations surround high crash areas and where impaired driving has been spotted in the past.

There have been six roadway fatalities throughout Vermont since 2022 began, most caused by impaired driving and not wearing seatbelts.

