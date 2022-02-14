TRAFFIC ALERT: Burlington’s Shelburne Street Roundabout construction continues

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Chittenden Drive will be closed for the next several days.

There will be no access or egress to and from the road for 24 hours a day until crews complete waterline work at the intersection of South Willard Street and Chittenden Drive.

Motorists traveling northbound will be directed to take Shelburne Street to St. Paul Street to Howard Street. Motorists traveling southbound on South Willard Street will be directed to take Howard Street to St. Paul Street to Shelburne Street. Residents can access the road via Ledge Road and Deforest Heights.

South Willard between Shelburne and Howard streets remains closed, as well.

This construction is part of the Shelburne Street Roundabout project.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.