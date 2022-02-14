Advertisement

Trail groomer gets hit by empty snowmobile

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A snowmobile groomer was in for a shock after being hit by an empty snowmobile.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say it all happened Sunday afternoon in Gorham on Corridor 19.

They say Christine Lloyd and her riding partner sped over a small hill when they noticed Stephen Sheridan grooming trails.

Lloyd’s riding partner was able to slow his machine down and go around the groomer, but Lloyd couldn’t, so she jumped off her machine before it hit Sheridan.

We’re told her empty machine hit the groomer’s snow blade.

No one was hurt in the crash, but officials say Lloyd was issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

