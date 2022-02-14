Advertisement

UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period.

The hospital and the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals agreed to the wage increase.

The salaries will also increase 5% in October 2022 and another 5% in October 2023, with a $5,000 stabilization bonus for all technical employees.

The UVM Medical Centers says it has a vacancy rate of about 22%, which is high.

They say traveling nurses help keep the hospital staffed, but the goal of this pay increase is to eventually scale back on highly paid travelers and increase the number of nurses staying and coming to work at the hospital.

