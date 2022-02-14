Advertisement

Vermont awards $600K in regional marketing grants

The 22 organizations receiving the funding are using the money to boost Vermont tourism
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing has has awarded just under $600,000 in regional marketing grants to 22 organizations to boost tourism.

The Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant program was developed to aid economic recovery by supporting regional efforts to increase visitation and tourism-related activities. The grants are intended to enable local, regional, or statewide organizations to increase consumer spending, support local businesses, and advance community recovery efforts in the tourism sector.

Vermont Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham says that as the tourism sector continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical to have resources to attract and invite visitors.

