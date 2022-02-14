Vermont Foodbank distribution center to move temporarily

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Foodbank’s distribution center in Barre will temporarily move across town starting March 1 while the original location gets renovated.

The food bank says the building was created in the year 2000 to handle 2 million pounds of food per year with 20 employees.

In 2021, 17.6 million pounds of food were distributed and their employee numbers have nearly doubled.

The roughly $3.4 million renovation has been planned since before the pandemic started. Carrie Stahler of the Vermont Foodbank says they are keeping up with the need for food throughout the state but they hope this renovation will help them keep up better.

“This is going to rearrange the space inside the current 33 Parker Road building to be used in a more efficient way to handle more pounds of food and more employees in the future,” Stahler said.

Stahler says all Vermont Foodbank Barre operations will take place at 780 East Barre Road and they do not anticipate the renovations or the temporary relocation will cause any problems with distribution.

