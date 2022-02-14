Advertisement

Vermont Foodbank distribution center to move temporarily

The Vermont Foodbank's distribution center in Barre will temporarily move across town while the...
The Vermont Foodbank's distribution center in Barre will temporarily move across town while the original location get renovated. - File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Foodbank’s distribution center in Barre will temporarily move across town starting March 1 while the original location gets renovated.

The food bank says the building was created in the year 2000 to handle 2 million pounds of food per year with 20 employees.

In 2021, 17.6 million pounds of food were distributed and their employee numbers have nearly doubled.

The roughly $3.4 million renovation has been planned since before the pandemic started. Carrie Stahler of the Vermont Foodbank says they are keeping up with the need for food throughout the state but they hope this renovation will help them keep up better.

“This is going to rearrange the space inside the current 33 Parker Road building to be used in a more efficient way to handle more pounds of food and more employees in the future,” Stahler said.

Stahler says all Vermont Foodbank Barre operations will take place at 780 East Barre Road and they do not anticipate the renovations or the temporary relocation will cause any problems with distribution.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes

Latest News

Police have still not identified any suspects in a shooting at a Burlington apartment complex.
No suspects identified in Burlington apartment complex shooting
People in Montpelier woke up to another Valentine's Day with paper hearts taped to windows all...
Valentine’s Day bandit strikes again in Montpelier
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power