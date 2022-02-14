Vermont reminding ice anglers of shanty removal date

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding people who fish through the ice that all fishing shanties must be removed from the state’s lakes and ponds by March 27, the last Sunday of the month.

All contents, debris, wood, and supports from the shanties must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.

The fine for leaving a fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000. Shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.

