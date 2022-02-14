Advertisement

Vermont Supreme Court maintains status quo on Act 250

A new decision from the Supreme Court still finds the Cavendish quarry does not need an Act 250...
A new decision from the Supreme Court still finds the Cavendish quarry does not need an Act 250 permit.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court has reversed course and maintained the status quo for Act 250.

The decision stems from the development of a Cavendish quarry that has been in the works since 2017.

A back-and-forth legal battle over whether it needed an Act 250 permit made it to the high court.

Last fall, they unanimously ruled that projects on a parcel smaller than an acre in towns without local zoning regulations don’t need Act 250.

In oral arguments last month, environmentalists and former natural resources officials said the decision would upend Act 250.

And in an opinion issued last week, justices unanimously reversed their decision.

“In some respects, we avoided a problem we would have created had they not reversed the case. It’s not like there’s anything new or there’s a gain for the environment, it’s the status quo, and that’s a good thing,” said Brian Shupe of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

The new decision from the Supreme Court still finds the Cavendish quarry does not need an Act 250 permit.

Related Stories:

Vt. Supreme Court hears arguments over Cavendish quarry

How a small quarry could have a big effect on Vermont’s land use law

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes

Latest News

sdf
Enfield duplex destroyed by fire
sdf
15 years since Valentine's Day blizzard hit region
sdf
No suspects identified in Burlington apartment complex shooting
sdf
Vermont Supreme Court maintains status quo on Act 250
sdf
Vt. lawmakers consider bills on police accountability, oversight