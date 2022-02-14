Vermont town to buy historic covered bridge for $10,000

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Lyndon is buying a privately-owned historic covered bridge and land abutting it for $10,000.

The Caledonian Record reported that the Select Board on Monday entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with Arthur and Jeanne Elliott, the owners of the Sanborn bridge.

The deal was approved by a vote of 3-0.

The newspaper reports that the purchase means that Lyndon owns all five covered bridges in town and allows the community to move forward with plans to turn the bridges into tourist attractions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.