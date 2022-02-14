Vermonters gear up for Super Bowl LVI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a long NFL season, the stage is set. The Cincinnati Bengals and the L.A. Rams face off in Super Bowl LVI.

For many, like Ryan McCague, this day brings joy to football fans everywhere.

“Even on weeks where my team isn’t playing. If it’s their bye week, I’m typically on the couch watching football and I think with these two teams, it’s going to be a great game.”

“I enjoy the game,” Chuck Seleen said. “The other stuff I don’t really care that much about. It’s a good competitive contest and it’s probably going to be really exciting. I hope it’s a close score.”

For the first time in more than three-decades, the Bengals make their way to the big stage. The Rams are playing in their second Super Bowl in the last six years.

Vermonters say with football aside, it’s all about the food.

“I love a good spread,” Shae Gwydir said. “Grab the charcuterie board, get the jalapeño poppers, I love a good food spread.”

Sam Fuller said his family is making a family favorite.

“Cincinnati chili. Give a little spicy chili from back home. That will be good!”

According to a report by the National Retail Federation, Americans will collectively spend an estimated $14.6 Billion on Super Bowl parties this year.

For some, gathering with family and friends is what makes this day special.

“We’re all boosted. Some of us had COVID and recovered. It feels good to gust be a whole group again,” Xavier Hayden said.

“I love getting to hang out together and enjoy every aspect of it,” Deagan Poland said.

While many were preparing for kickoff, restaurants like Wings Over Burlington have been slammed with orders.

“Probably just all trays of stuff. Forty-five boneless wings, 50 bone-in wings, trays of our tots, trays of our waffle fries, all the big stuff,” owner David Lang said.

Whether it’s enjoying the chicken wings or raising a glass with family and friends, only one team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

