Vt. lawmakers consider bills on police accountability, oversight

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new push in Montpelier to rein in police and hold them more accountable for their actions. Bills now before the Legislature are the latest response to concerns about the use of force and racial bias.

In two separate bills, Vermont lawmakers are pushing for changes to policing, from banning specific police practices to a slew of proposals centered around police accountability and oversight.

“Policing and law enforcement is in a state of evolution, but that these reforms would accelerate that evolution,” said Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County.

Ram Hinsdale has introduced new legislation focused on police reform in Vermont.

One bill is S.228, which, if passed, would ban law enforcement from using no-knock warrants.

“We sadly keep seeing the loss of particularly Black lives as it relates to policing practice and this follows on another national story of Breonna Taylor, in Kentucky, who was gunned down after a no-knock warrant,” Ram Hinsdale said.

But what effect would this bill have in Vermont? According to Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, no-knock warrants are not common practice here.

“It is not something that is frequently used in Vermont, like many of the items that are being debated. What happens in law enforcement in other parts of the country bears very little resemblance to what happens in Vermont,” Schirling said.

Another bill currently in committee is S.250, which calls for police accountability and oversight.

Some provisions include involving civilians with the use of force death investigations. The bill would also prohibit police from using false information to get a suspect to confess.

Proponents of this legislation say now is the time to act.

“We still don’t have any actual real accountability laws. And we should be proactive,” said Mia Schultz of the Rutland Area NAACP.

“We need to put particular focus on those who have been harmed by this institution’s lack of oversight and the very roots of the institution of policing,” said Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, P-Essex.

Commissioner Schirling says he’s willing to work with legislators to balance the bills. But he believes the job of law enforcement in Vermont and nationally is undervalued.

“Often not fully recognized just how much work they put into doing things the right way. And how much Vermont is a leader in progressive with a small p, policing,” Schirling said.

No-knock warrants will be the topic of conversation on Wednesday for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

As for S.250, that has been sent to the Committee on Government Operations.

