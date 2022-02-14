Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’ll be another cold night heading into Tuesday morning, but we’ve got more ups and downs on the way as we head into the rest of the week. Temperatures will start Tuesday in the single digits both above and below zero. Skies will be partly sunny through the day with the chance for a few afternoon flurries. Temperatures will still be running below normal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 20s.

Warmer weather moves in for mid week. The wind will shift around to the south on Wednesday, which could be strong at times. We’ll see temperatures warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s with wind gusts in spots reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour through the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy ahead of our next weather system.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week with cloudy skies and periods of rain. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Colder air returns behind the cold front on Thursday night, briefly changing the rain to snow with little to no accumulation expected. We’ll see some lingering snow showers on Friday.

It will be partly sunny and seasonable for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 30s with quiet weather expected. Temperatures are expected to warm back up again into the low 40s by early next week.

