BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, and Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! You will have to count on your warm hearts to keep you warm today on this Valentine’s Day because the weather will be nothing but cold. A few flurries in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies as we go through the day.

Another cold night is on tap tonight. Temperatures will come up just a tad on Tuesday, which will feature a mix of sun & clouds, along with the chance for just a few snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations. It will be cold again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Then a big warm-up will begin as winds pick up out of the south. Temperatures will rise throughout the day until we get near 40 degrees for a high. Thursday will be even warmer with highs getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. But the price we have to pay for that warmer air is some active weather, first in the form of strong winds out of the south on Wednesday into early Thursday, and then in the form of rain on Thursday, especially later in the day, when the rain could come down pretty hard and steady.

The rain will change over to snow Thursday night into Friday morning as cold air comes back in again. There could be some minor snow accumulations early Friday before it clears out later in the day.

Right now, the weekend is looking a little more stable with close to normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 31°). Both Saturday & Sunday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for just a few, passing snow showers each day.

Stay warm & cuddly on this Valentine’s Day! -Gary

