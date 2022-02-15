Audit finds some Vermont dams in poor condition for years

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has at least 1,200 dams on waterways scattered across the state, but a lack of regulatory oversight and enforcement authority means their owners are able to leave some of them in poor condition for years.

The state auditor’s office released a report Monday warning that hazardous dams pose a real risk to property, the environment and human lives.

Auditors looked at 10 dams that had lingered in poor condition, some for nearly two decades.

The review found the department wasn’t inspecting all dams within the required timeframe and hasn’t recorded all inspections in its inventory database.

