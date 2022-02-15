Advertisement

Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - A bomb threat has forced evacuations at a Vermont high school.

Students and staff members are being evacuated from Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho.

A note sent to community members says the Essex Police Department got a robocall threatening there was a bomb at the school.

We’re told students are safe and being evacuated to the Ethan Allen Range.

Vermont State Police are at the school searching the building.

WCAX News has a crew on the way to get you more details.

