Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - A bomb threat has forced evacuations at a Vermont high school.
Students and staff members are being evacuated from Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho.
A note sent to community members says the Essex Police Department got a robocall threatening there was a bomb at the school.
We’re told students are safe and being evacuated to the Ethan Allen Range.
Vermont State Police are at the school searching the building.
WCAX News has a crew on the way to get you more details.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.