Burlington program looks to offer solutions to excess screen time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids are spending more time in front of a screen during the pandemic and that has experts looking to help balance out a child’s schedule with other activities.

Screen time for adolescents in 2020 was hovering around 4-6 hours a day according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and has taken another uptick since the pandemic.

“Knowing that some screen time at school whether it’s an iPad, it’s a quick show during lunch, it’s the real world, it’s going to happen,” said Kate Seitz of Burlington.

Zoom meetings, virtual classes, or balancing responsibilities with parenting. Seitz says the occasional Sesame Street episode over lunch is not the end of the world.

“Everything is a balance, especially at this age,” said Seitz.

Seitz says even the kids she teaches, she has noticed screen time on the up.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that isn’t a bad thing given the circumstances, but it does need to be balanced out.

“We talk a lot about when we come in the studio that we put our phones in the lobby and leave our phones in the lobby,” said Becky Groberg, an instructor with GROW Prenatal & Family Center.

Groberg loves to get these kids moving. It’s not just kids who while they’re there, go off the grid.

“And that’s hard for them at first and we talk about how that’s hard even for adults to put our phone down for that 45 minute period,” said Groberg.

But that’s what Groberg says they are trying to do, create a community of kids and families so things like excess screen time, isn’t as scary.

“They recognize that they don’t want to always have the connections that way,” said Groberg.

“It’s all about balance, so we are looking at the amount of time kids are sedentary. We want to be able to increase the amount of time they are being active as well,” said Susan Cline Lucey, the owner of GROW.

Cline Lucey says kids need to get their wiggles out.

“When they are active, they are able to sleep better, they are able to regulate their emotions, their nervous system is more in balance,” said Cline Lucey.

All benefits that counter some extra time looking at a screen. And skills Seitz says her family can keep in the back of their mind.

“We rest on that and try to not be too hard on ourselves as parents,” said Seitz.

Cline Lucey says it’s about finding balance between screen time and activity time and it really could be easier than it sounds.

“The best things these kids can do, these school age kids, they can stand up, jump up and down 10 times, shake out their hands and shoulders get their bodies moving and get that blood flowing a little bit more and then end it with three deep breathes, so they can really let that system settle and then be ready for the next thing,” said Cline Lucey.

One of the simplest ways for kids to get quick movement in is by standing up, jumping a bunch, wiggling your shoulders and arms, and finish off with three deep breathes. This is the best way to get that blood flowing.

