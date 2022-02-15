Burlington racial equity director to leave post

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is losing its racial equity, inclusion, and belonging director after two years on the job.

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office Tuesday announced that Tyeastia Green is resigning. The mayor credited her with rebuilding the department, establishing the Reparations Task Force, and deploying pandemic and recovery grant money to BIPOC businesses and nonprofits.

“It took us 400+ years to get here, it’ll take just as long to get out. But what we are doing now is planting seeds. One day those seeds will grow into magnificent trees and generations of Black, indigenous, and other people of color will be able to enjoy the shade of those trees,” Green said in a statement announcing her departure.

Weinberger last year sparked outrage after he initially overlooked appointing Green to oversee an independent contractor’s assessment of the Burlington Police Department. The mayor’s teams instead asked the head of the Burlington Electric Department, a white man, to take over that task. After apologizing, Weinberger later offered the position to Green.

Green, who will remain on the job until March 10, said she was leaving to pursue other opportunities.

