BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What an adorable Valentine’s Day dinner! This is Vermont State Police K-9 Rush and his Valentine, Frankie.

The pups are doing their own version of “Lady and the Tramp,” when the Disney dogs share a noodle.

Frankie is apparently Rush’s “best gal,” so spaghetti seems like a romantic Valentine’s Day choice.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Valentine’s Dinner for @k9rush and his best gal, Frankie 🐾🖤💙🖤🐾 @southburlingtonpolice 📸 @... Posted by Vermont Police Canine Association on Monday, February 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.