Advertisement

Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. Musk...
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday.(Matt Rourke | (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.

The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

In late October, Musk, the world’s richest man, tweeted that he would sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and give the money to the United Nations World Food Program if the organization would describe how the money would solve world hunger. But the filing did not name any recipients for the donation.

David Beasley, WFP executive director, said in a statement Tuesday that the organization hasn’t received anything from Musk yet. “There are millions of people around the world on the brink of starvation. Whether WFP receives any of this money is yet to be seen, but I am excited to hear that Elon is engaged. This is an amazing and great first step,” Beasley said in a statement sent by a spokesman.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

Elon Musk gives hotly anticipated Starship update. (Source: CNN)

In a separate filing, Musk reported that as of Dec. 31 he holds 231.7 million shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock, or 21.2% of the company’s total value. The amount includes 172.6 million shares held by Musk’s trust and options to buy another 59.1 million shares within 60 days of Dec. 31, 2021.

Last November, Musk began selling shares, which he said on Twitter would go to pay for his tax obligations on stock options that are part of his all-stock compensation package. Analysts estimate his tax obligation at $10 billion to $15 billion.

So far he has sold more than 15 million shares worth roughly $16.4 billion. Musk had written on Twitter that he would sell 10% of his stake in the company. With the sales in late December, Musk is close to selling 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
United States' Megan Nick competes during the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter...
Vermonter’s high-flying performance lands her on Olympic podium
File photo
Trail groomer hit by empty snowmobile
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises

Latest News

FILE IMAGE - A priest's use of the word "we" during baptisms invalidated all the ones he had...
One wrong word by Phoenix priest invalidates ‘numerous’ baptisms
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid truck protest in Canada
Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80 percent...
Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity