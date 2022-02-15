Ice fishing derby supports clean water in Lake Champlain

HIGHGATE SPRINGS, Vt. (WCAX) - Anglers will take to the icy surface of Lake Champlain this weekend to promote clean water.

This is the third year of the perch ice fishing derby put on by Mill River Brewing and the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain.

The money raised goes to support clean water efforts in the area to keep Lake Champlain from getting as many algae blooms.

The brewery says clean water is central to their mission.

“From day one clean water has been a key component to us up there at Mill River. We have high standards and practices for ourselves with our side-streaming of our waste, the waste from water. We trap I would say 99% of it and it goes to a local farmer,” said Terry Thompson Jr. of Mill River Brewing.

Friends of Northern Lake Champlain tells us these efforts have raised $9,000 over the past few years.

The Third Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and runs until 3 p.m. It’s very family-friendly and there are hourly prizes.

DETAILS:

On-site registration is from 7-8 a.m. at 624 Shipyard Rd., Highgate Springs. Fishing is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration is $25/individual. Children under age 10 fish for free.

Online registration is available at the “Order Online” section of the MRB website during business hours only: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 12-7 p.m.

