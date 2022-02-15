Advertisement

Inflation uncertainty: How high will prices go?

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans should keep pinching those pennies because inflation is still heading north.

The producer price index, which keeps tabs on price changes on goods, rose 9.7% in the 12-month period that ended last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economist Art Woolf says the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates in an effort to slow down inflation.

“Yeah, the Fed is going to have to raise rates and that will reduce inflation. Unfortunately, it will also reduce the growth rate of the economy. With higher interest rates, people aren’t going to be as likely to buy houses, to take out loans to fix up their houses, to buy cars, to finance all sorts of things. And that slows down the pace of economic growth,” Woolf said.

The Federal Reserve said we could expect as many as four interest rate hikes this year.

Watch the video to see our Christina Guessferd’s full conversation with Art Woolf about inflation uncertainty.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
United States' Megan Nick competes during the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter...
Vermonter’s high-flying performance lands her on Olympic podium
File photo
Trail groomer hit by empty snowmobile
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises

Latest News

File photo
Old North End businesses raise concerns about eliminating parking, adding bike lanes
The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a charter change in Brattleboro that would...
Will Scott veto charter change to lower Brattleboro’s voting age?
sdf
Inflation uncertainty: How high will prices go?
sdf
Help Wanted: Darn Tough work filling production jobs