Inflation uncertainty: How high will prices go?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans should keep pinching those pennies because inflation is still heading north.

The producer price index, which keeps tabs on price changes on goods, rose 9.7% in the 12-month period that ended last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economist Art Woolf says the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates in an effort to slow down inflation.

“Yeah, the Fed is going to have to raise rates and that will reduce inflation. Unfortunately, it will also reduce the growth rate of the economy. With higher interest rates, people aren’t going to be as likely to buy houses, to take out loans to fix up their houses, to buy cars, to finance all sorts of things. And that slows down the pace of economic growth,” Woolf said.

The Federal Reserve said we could expect as many as four interest rate hikes this year.

Watch the video to see our Christina Guessferd’s full conversation with Art Woolf about inflation uncertainty.

