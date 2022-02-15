New Hampshire lawmaker apologizes for using racial slur

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker in New Hampshire accused of repeatedly using a racial slur to intimidate a young Black man has apologized.

Manchester Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight lost her committee assignment last month after a dozen Black, brown and Indigenous community organizers issued a letter alleging that she accosted Jonah Wheeler after he testified on a bill.

She sent an email Tuesday apologizing to Wheeler, but on Twitter said others were quick to judge her without evidence.

Wheeler says he doesn’t accept her response as an apology.

