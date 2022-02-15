Advertisement

Participant in multistate ATM skimming scheme sentenced

File photo
File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Romanian man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in a multistate ATM skimming scam that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Federal prosecutors say in addition to a prison term of 21 months, Dragush Nelo Hornea was also ordered Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston to pay more than $100,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

Prosecutors say Hornea and more than a dozen accomplices installed devices on bank ATMs in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Georgia, and other states to steal debit card numbers and personal identification numbers from bank customers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
United States' Megan Nick competes during the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter...
Vermonter’s high-flying performance lands her on Olympic podium
File photo
Trail groomer hit by empty snowmobile
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises

Latest News

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing
Even though we haven’t had much snow lately, VTrans crews are still keeping busy.
VTrans crews switch from plowing to fixing potholes
Even though we haven’t had much snow lately, VTrans crews are still keeping busy.
VTrans crews switch from plowing to fixing potholes
Burlington program looks to offer solutions to excess screen time
Burlington program looks to offer solutions to excess screen time