Putney auto shop builds back after arson

Courtesy: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A southern Vermont auto repair shop gutted by fire is back in business.

Rod’s Towing & Repairs in Putney reopened this week. Investigators say someone intentionally set a fire in October that destroyed the garage, along with tools and nearby cars.

The owners of the family business say they were able to reopen the shop after just 4 months thanks to community support. “The fact that we have had so many friends and this community, the community would not hear of us not coming back. We have had so much support in this rebuild. I believe it’s the reason why we are open,” said the shop’s Julie Winchester. She sats construction will continue into the summer.

Investigators are still looking for the person who started the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police or Vermont’s Arson Tip Line. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

