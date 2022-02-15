Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
United States' Megan Nick competes during the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter...
Vermonter’s high-flying performance lands her on Olympic podium
File photo
Trail groomer hit by empty snowmobile
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Mayoral candidate targeted in Louisville shooting; suspect in custody
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day
A bomb threat has forced evacuations at a Vermont high school.
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School