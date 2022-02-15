Two Vermonters facing child porn charges in unrelated arrests

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men have child porn charges in back-to-back but unrelated arrests.

The first is 58-year-old Quang Le from South Burlington. He pleaded not guilty to having child sex abuse materials.

Police say he shared child porn through Facebook Messenger.

The second is 52-year-old Steven Renaud from Hyde Park. He pleaded not guilty to having and spreading child porn.

Police say he used a messenger app to send files.

They were both in court last week and were released on conditions, like not having access to minors or going on the internet.

