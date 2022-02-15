Advertisement

Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect

Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the New Year’s Day shooting of a mother and son in Holland, Vermont, but they’re still looking for another suspect.

Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault for what police say appears to be a drug-related shooting in Holland.

Jan Michael Valverde
Jan Michael Valverde

State police say Valverde was arrested on unrelated charges in his home state of Connecticut. He is awaiting extradition to Vermont.

According to police, Jason Willey, 38, of Derby Line, was Valverde’s target. He was shot in the abdomen. He was critically injured but his condition has since improved. His mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, of Derby Line, was also shot in the arm that day.

Police are still searching for Jessica Robishaw 34, who has no permanent address but is known to stay in Orleans County. Police believe Robishaw helped Valverde after the shooting. There is a warrant out for her arrest.

Jessica Robishaw
Jessica Robishaw

