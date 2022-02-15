Advertisement

Vt. Secretary of State Condos won’t seek reelection

Vt. Sec. of State Jim Condos/File
Vt. Sec. of State Jim Condos/File(GRAYDC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says he will not seek reelection.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Condos said after 35 years in public life, it’s time for him to move on and he’s ready to retire.

Condos said he has worked hard to make government more accessible and transparent in Vermont.

He was first elected secretary of state in 2010 and took office in 2011. With the approval of Vermont lawmakers, he pushed to allow all registered Vermonters to vote by mail in the primary and general elections, and he worked to transform the secretary of state’s office into an almost completely digital operation.

Over the last several years, as federal authorities have documented Russian interference efforts in the U.S. election, Condos has been outspoken in maintaining the security of Vermont elections.

Prior to serving in statewide office, Condos was a state senator from Chittenden County and a member of the South Burlington City Council.

